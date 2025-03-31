Why I chose to honour Ladoja with Ibadan circular road project – Makinde

By Adeola Badru

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has emphasised his commitment to recognising the contributions of former governor Rashidi Ladoja by naming the Ibadan Circular Road Project in his honour.

The governor explained that the initiative will not only pay tribute to Ladoja’s vision but also aimed to transform the state’s infrastructure.

This was made known on Monday, when the duo toured the project, focusing on the significant progress made on the 32.2-kilometer East Wing, which is nearing completion and connects the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to Badeku Village on the Ibadan-Ife Road.

Senator Ladoja originally conceived the ambitious 110-kilometer Ibadan Circular Road Project during his governorship from 2003 to 2007.

Governor Makinde has since taken on the role of executing the initiative, which aimed to reduce traffic congestion in Ibadan and boost industrialisation in the state.

According to the governor, “this circular road will be the very first motorway in Nigeria. With this project, we are redefining the city limits not just for Ibadan but for the majority of the local governments around Ibadan.”

“Our administration is dedicated to completing the first phase of the project, which includes the 32.2-kilometer East Wing and a 36.7-kilometer North-East Wing extending from Badeku Village to Akinyele Local Government.”

Accompanying the governor and Ladoja were Chief Bayo Lawal, Senior Executive Assistant (General Administration) to the governor and other dignitaries.

