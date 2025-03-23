Why FG approved temporary closure of Ibadan Airport – FAAN

By Dickson Omobola

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN says the Federal Government has approved the temporary closure of Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport, SLAA, Ibadan, due to ongoing upgrade works.

FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs & Consumer Protection, Mrs Obiageli Orah, said due to this, the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, has closed the runway and the airport in line with International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO, regulations.

Her words: “As part of the Oyo State government’s initiative to upgrade Ibadan Airport from a domestic to an international airport, various improvements and remodeling works are currently underway.

“In compliance with aviation safety recommended standards and processes, the closure became imperative to ensure the safety of passengers as well as airport personnel.

“FAAN appeals to all airport users and stakeholders for their understanding and cooperation during this period. FAAN-safe skies, secure airports, seamless travel.”

Vanguard News