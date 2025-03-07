Why 13 senators did not sign Natasha’s suspension report

Credit: AIT News

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

Strong indications have emerged of sharp divisions among Senators over the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central) for six months.

Concerns have been raised about the apparent rush by the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions, chaired by Senator Neda Imaseun (LP, Edo South), in handling the case.

Many Senators, including ranking members, were absent due to a tax reform retreat organized by the Senate Committee on Finance, yet the hearing was moved forward unexpectedly.

A ranking Senator, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, disclosed that the committee had initially scheduled the hearing for Tuesday, March 11, only for it to be abruptly rescheduled. “It was a rushed assignment. Why the hurry? Why didn’t the committee wait? The absence of ranking Senators from the process shows we knew where it was heading,” he said.

He further questioned why the probe proceeded despite a court injunction halting the investigation. “We are lawmakers, and we must follow due process. This was why thirteen of us refused to participate or sign the report.”

The Senate suspended Akpoti-Uduaghan on Thursday, citing a violation of the Senate Standing Rules 2023 (as amended). The suspension came after she protested the reassignment of her seat by Senate President Godswill Akpabio on February 20. The Senate ruled that she had brought the presiding officer and the chamber into public disrepute.

As part of her suspension, she is barred from all legislative activities for six months. Her office will remain locked, and she is required to return all Senate property. Additionally, her salaries and allowances have been suspended, and the security details assigned to her will be withdrawn. She is also prohibited from entering the National Assembly premises.

The committee’s report initially recommended stopping salaries for her legislative aides, but a motion by former Chief Whip Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (APC, Abia North) and seconded by Senator Ned Nwoko (APC, Delta North) ensured they continued receiving payments.

Senate Minority Leader Senator Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South) had pleaded for the suspension to be reduced to three months, but his request was rejected.

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension stemmed from a heated confrontation in the Senate chamber after discovering her seat reassigned, with her nameplate removed. She demanded an explanation, leading to an intense standoff during plenary.

The Senate has offered to reconsider her suspension if she submits a written apology.