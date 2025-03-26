Who suffers if Nigeria’s Super Eagles fail to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Super Eagles

By Emmanuel Okogba

As the road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues, Nigeria finds itself in a precarious position in the qualification race. With seven points from six games, the Super Eagles, a team historically known for its footballing prowess, face the possibility of missing out on the world’s biggest football spectacle for a second consecutive edition. If Nigeria fails to qualify, the repercussions will be far-reaching, affecting players, coaches, fans, businesses, and even the national economy.

The Players and Their Careers

For many Nigerian footballers, especially the younger generation, the World Cup represents the pinnacle of their careers. The global exposure that comes with participating in the tournament provides a platform for players to showcase their talent to top European clubs. Missing out on this stage means that players who could have earned lucrative transfers or sponsorship deals may lose these opportunities. Established stars like Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi amongst others would also miss a chance to enhance their global reputation and increase their market value.

Coaches and Technical Staff

The coaching crew, including the head coach and technical staff, would also bear the brunt of Nigeria’s failure to qualify. A World Cup absence often leads to scrutiny and potential job losses for coaching staff, as the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is known for making swift changes in response to poor performances. Missing the 2026 World Cup could see the coach and his team dismissed, impacting their careers and limiting their chances of securing top-tier managerial roles in the future.

Fans and National Pride

Football is deeply embedded in Nigerian culture, and the Super Eagles serve as a unifying force in a country often divided by ethnic and political differences. The passion and enthusiasm surrounding the national team reach their peak during major tournaments, with millions of Nigerians tuning in to watch their team compete. Missing the World Cup would be a massive disappointment to these fans, depriving them of the joy, pride, and collective excitement that come with supporting their team on the global stage.

Economic and Business Implications

Beyond the emotional and sporting impact, there are significant economic consequences of missing the World Cup. Sponsorships, advertisements, and merchandising all thrive when Nigeria participates in major tournaments. Companies like breweries, telecom giants, and sports brands invest heavily in marketing campaigns around the team’s success. A failure to qualify could result in financial losses for these businesses, as they would be unable to capitalize on the World Cup buzz.

The NFF would also take a hit if Nigeria fails to qualify. The federation receives funding and incentives from FIFA, sponsorship deals, and government allocations that are often linked to tournament participation. A World Cup absence could reduce these revenue streams, affecting the development of football infrastructure and youth programs in the country.

Nigeria is a powerhouse in African football, and its absence weakens the continent’s representation. One of Africa’s strongest teams missing the World Cup could affect overall performance perception.

Conclusion

If Nigeria misses the 2026 World Cup, the ripple effects will be profound. From players and coaches to fans and businesses, various stakeholders will feel the sting of the team’s absence. More importantly, the nation’s footballing image could suffer, making it even more crucial for the Super Eagles to navigate the qualification hurdles and secure their spot in North America.