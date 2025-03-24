We’ve resolved to equip Nigerian Youths to compete on the global stage – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to equipping Nigerian youths with the skills necessary to compete as key players on the global stage.

He outlined the government’s focus areas, including world-class training in digital literacy, technical skills, entrepreneurship, and the creative industries.

Speaking at the official launch of the Nigerian Youth Academy (NiYA) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Tinubu—represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima—stressed the importance of preparing young Nigerians for the future.

“A nation’s success is realized when its children go to bed assured of their place in the changing world,” he said.

With a median age of 17 years, Nigeria remains one of the youngest populations in the world. Tinubu highlighted that this youthful demographic requires strategic preparation, particularly as the country is projected to become the third-largest population by 2050, with a significant majority under age 21.

NiYA is designed to empower young Nigerians in: Education & Skills Development, Economic Empowerment and Leadership & Civic Engagement

Through initiatives such as the Youth Investment Fund and the Presidential Initiative for Youth Enterprise Clusters, young entrepreneurs will receive financial support, mentorship, and resources to turn ideas into thriving businesses. Additionally, the planned National Youth Development Bank will provide access to capital for startups.

“The Nigerian Youth Academy will train and empower millions of young Nigerians over the next two years, equipping them with the skills, knowledge, and opportunities needed to compete globally. This is not just an investment in their future but in the future of our nation,” Tinubu stated.

Addressing Unemployment & Human Capital Development

President Tinubu acknowledged that youth unemployment and learning poverty are major obstacles to national progress.

“These statistics are not just numbers; they reflect lives disrupted, dreams deferred, and futures left uncertain. NiYA is our commitment to changing this narrative.”

He also emphasized the need for a skills-driven learning environment to ensure sustainable economic growth.

Minister of Youth Development, Mr. Ayodele Olawande, described NiYA as a platform for young Nigerians to gain marketable skills.

“The President has promised Nigerian youths a platform to achieve their dreams. Many young Nigerians aspire to have good jobs and live a better life. NiYA will bridge the skill gap in the job market and empower many youths with the necessary skills.”

He urged young Nigerians to take advantage of the initiative.

Also speaking, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, congratulated six beneficiaries—one from each geopolitical zone—who received N1 million each as a startup package.

“NiYA is a bold and ambitious step toward achieving President Tinubu’s commitment to empowering young Nigerians,” Edun said.

He further noted that NiYA aligns with the aspirations of over 60 million Nigerian youths aged 18-35, both within the country and across the diaspora.

“In today’s global digital economy, skills—not just certificates—are the real currency. That is why NiYA is more than just a learning platform; it is a launchpad for a new generation of Nigerian entrepreneurs, creators, professionals, and founders who can thrive in the digital world,” he concluded.

With NiYA, the Nigerian government aims to foster a generation of skilled, self-reliant, and globally competitive youth, positioning them for success in an increasingly digital and interconnected world.