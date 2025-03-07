We’re not satisfied with only suspension of Sen. Akpoti-Uduaghan – Akpabio’s kinsmen

File: Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

…Say Any Plot to Ease Akpabio Out of Office Won’t Succeed

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

UYO – Afe Annang, a foremost socio-cultural organization in Annang Nation, Akwa Ibom State, where Senate President Godswill Akpabio hails from, has expressed dissatisfaction with the mere suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan by the Senate.

Speaking at a press conference held at the organization’s secretariat in Abak Local Government Area on Thursday evening, the leader of the group, Atai Afe Annang, His Majesty Obong Blaise Awakama, called for her recall or replacement by her senatorial district, Kogi Central.

“We are not satisfied with only the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. We believe her constituency should recall her. She should be given proper advice and orientation, or be replaced. I don’t think such conduct is appropriate for any Nigerian, let alone a woman, in the Senate,” Awakama stated.

Obong Awakama explained that the group felt compelled to react to the ongoing national controversy, which has generated widespread attention in the media. He warned against any political plot to remove Akpabio from office, declaring that they would not stand by and watch such a move succeed.

**”The issues at stake, as reported in the media, include a routine change in Senate seating arrangements affecting Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan. She perceived this as offensive and discriminatory, going further to suggest sexual harassment by the distinguished Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

“How did an ordinary change in seating arrangement—necessitated by the cross-carpeting of senators—suddenly become an issue of sexual discrimination and harassment?**

Obong Awakama emphasized that every senator represents a constituency, and as Senate President, Akpabio represents not only the Annang Nation and Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District of Akwa Ibom State but the entire country.

**”We are proud of him and fully support him. No female senator should be used as a tool to defame him. If there is an organized political plot to remove him from office, we will not stand idly by and allow his adversaries to succeed.

“Annang Nation has sacrificed and contributed immensely to Nigeria, and our son, the Senate President, deserves to be treated with honor and respect. He must be accorded the dignity befitting his office.

“A false claim of sexual harassment—now a matter of litigation—should not, and cannot, be used as an instrument of political harassment by his opponents. A word is enough for the wise.”**

It will be recalled that the Senate, on Thursday, March 7, suspended Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months following the recommendation of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, which found her guilty of misconduct and failure to appear before the committee.

The suspension stemmed from allegations of sexual harassment she leveled against the Senate President.