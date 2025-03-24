We’re maintaining healthy load factor on our Lagos route – Emirates

By Dickson Omobola

Middle East airline, Emirates, Monday, said it has seen healthy and steady load factor since it resumed flight operations to Lagos.

This is coming amid reports that the airline had witnessed a decline in its load factor since restarting operations.

The carrier, in a statement, said premium cabins have performed exceptionally, just as its business and economy class products were popular among business and leisure travellers.

The statement reads: “Emirates is aware of recent media stories speculating about its flight operations to Lagos. The airline wishes to debunk these unfounded reports and reaffirm its commitment to Nigeria, a strategically important market on its global network.

“Since the resumption of operations to Lagos last year, Emirates has seen healthy and steady load factors. As only one of two airlines operating first class into Lagos, the airline’s premium cabins have performed exceptionally well. Emirates’ business and economy class products are similarly popular with business and leisure travellers on the Lagos-Dubai route, and cargo shippers are utilising the bellyhold space on Emirates’ 777 aircraft for valuable imports and exports of Nigerian goods.

“Feedback from customers has been consistently positive, as are the relationships Emirates has established with key stakeholders in Nigeria’s aviation, tourism and trade sectors.”

Recall that in February 2025, Emirates also signed an interline agreement with Air Peace, which expanded its footprint to 13 new cities in Nigeria and provided travellers with more opportunities to connect with the airline’s world-class product and service.