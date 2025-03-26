We’re intensifying efforts to standardise Made-in-Aba products – SON

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) says it is intensifying efforts to standardise locally manufactured products, including Made-in-Aba brands, in order to enhance both local and international acceptance.

SON’s Director of Region (South East), Aharanwa Chuks, communicated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Chuks said through the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP), SON ensured that all Nigerian-made products conformed to the relevant Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS).

According to him, MANCAP involves direct engagement with manufacturers to certify that their products meet established quality benchmarks.

“This process includes inspecting production facilities, sampling products and testing them against NIS requirements.

“Successful compliance results in the issuance of the MANCAP certification, signifying adherence to quality standards.

“In Aba, SON has been proactive in educating manufacturers about standardidation.’’

The director said SON also conducted stakeholder interactions; gathering manufacturers from various sectors to provide guidance on producing goods that met both local and international standards.

“For instance, leather manufacturers in Aba have been sensitised on standardisation practices to enhance the global competitiveness of their products.

“Manufacturers are encouraged to collaborate with SON to obtain MANCAP certification, ensuring their products are not only marketable within Nigeria but also competitive internationally.

“This initiative aims to boost consumer confidence and promote the acceptance of Made-in-Aba products globally,” Chuks said.