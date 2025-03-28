We’ll reward Tinubu, others with votes in 2027 – Southern Kaduna youths

The Coalition of Southern Kaduna Youth Groups has pledged to mobilise votes for President Bola Tinubu and Gov. Uba Sani and Sen. Sunday Katung in the 2027 general elections.

Coordinator of the coalition, Luke Duniya, made the pledge at a news conference on Friday in Kaduna.

He said that this had become necessary as a show of appreciation for the establishment of Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia and Federal Medical Centre, Kafanchan.

Duniya described the establishment of the two institutions as a dream come true for the people of Southern Kaduna.

“To whom much is given, much is expected, and with the establishment of these two institutions, we will mobilise for President BolaTinubu, Gov. Uba Sani, and Sen. Sunday Katung, ahead of the 2027 polls,” he said.

Recall that Tinubu had approved the establishment of the federal university in Southern Kaduna.

The university is expected to commence operations soon, with the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, directing that the institution be captured in the 2025 budget for take-off in September.

NAN also reports that Vice-President Kashim Shettima had recently said that there were ongoing discussions to establish a Federal Medical Centre in Kafanchan.

Duniya commended Katung for his exceptional leadership, foresight and dedication to the development of Southern Kaduna.

According to the coordinator, the establishment of the university and the medical centre will bring positive changes to the region, providing quality education, employment opportunities and improved healthcare services.

“We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Gov. Uba Sani, and Sen. Sunday Katung for their tireless efforts in making this dream a reality.

“Our senator has been diligent in his duties since taking office, particularly in making significant strides in education, healthcare, economic empowerment and agriculture.

“Thanks for all his interventions and quality leadership. Our region has started seeing positive growth and development,” he said.

Duniya also praised the vice-president for his commitment to the development of Southern Kaduna, citing his statement that ‘President Bola Tinubu has the people of Kaduna and the people of Southern Kaduna at heart’.

While passing a vote of confidence in Katung, he acknowledged his strong leadership qualities and commitment to the region’s development.

Duniya said that with the group’s support, the senator would do more for the region