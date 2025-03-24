We won’t dabble into Obaship tussle in Ondo – Police Commissioner

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Ondo state Police Commissioner Wilfred Afolabi, has distanced the command from ongoing chieftaincy tussle in Idogun, Ose council area of the state.

Afolabi, said in Akure, the state capital, that the police would remain neutral and committed to maintaining law and order in the community and other parts of the state.

According to him ” the state police command will not dabble into chieftaincy-related issues but we will continue to maintain law and order in all the communities in the state.

He warned that the police in the state should not be dragged into civil matter such as the chieftaincy – related issues.

Afolabi pointed out that the policemen deployed to Idogun community to restore normalcy acted professionally and never stole phones as claimed in a viral video.

” Our men were deployed to maintain law and order after the people became riotous over the arrest and remand of one Jide Falade.

Speaking on the circumstances surrounding the viral video, which claimed that one of the officers sent to restore peace in the community entered a phone shop and stole mobile phones, the commissioner, described the allegations as not only false but unfounded.

Afolabi dismissed the video as misleading and explained that investigations revealed that the supposed phone shop was actually a barber shop where officers typically charged their phones.

According to him “My men are still in that community. People who know me very well know that I do not compromise. When I saw the video I instructed that whosoever involved should be arrested.

“The policemen were interrogated and they said it was the shop they used to charge their phones. They never denied going there. They said they went there to collect their phones.

“I have not received any report about people crying theft of their phones. There is no element of truth. If there is any report of phone theft, we will investigate.

“The poster might be a sympathizer of Falade. I urged the public to disregard whatever is being circulated. I see element of somebody who wants to be mischievous.

“As of the time of this briefing, no one has come forward to report that their phone shop was burgled. The command has a zero-tolerance policy for indiscipline.

“This is simply an attempt by some individuals to be mischievous because their associate is being held accountable for his actions.

Giving a background on the unrest in Idogun, Afolabi said that the police had received reports concerning one Jide Falade, who claims to be a retired Navy captain who served in the American military.

“When I received information that Falade and his men had allegedly kidnapped individuals and seized their property, I dispatched the SWAT team to apprehend him. He was arrested and brought to Akure for investigation,” the CP explained.

“Following the investigation, Falade was arraigned on ten counts charge and remanded at the Ondo Correctional Centre.

“The arrest and detention of Falade, sparked violent protests, with Falade’s supporters blocking roads and setting up bonfires.

” I advised him that if he had issues with the community ruler, he should approach the governor, the judiciary, or the House of Assembly rather than mobilizing youths to take the law into their own hands.

“In the course of restoring order, one of our officers was attacked with a machete. Despite this provocation, I gave strict orders that my men must not use live ammunition. We applied minimal force, and no one was killed or injured,”

Afolabi therefore urged the public to disregard the viral video unless an official complaint is lodged.