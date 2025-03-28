We won’t accept killing of northerners in Edo – Northern governors

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) has condemned the killing of Northerners in Edo State, describing it as unacceptable.

The governors denounced the murder of travelers from Northern Nigeria in Udune Efandion, Uromi, Edo State, and called for justice.

In a statement, Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, described the act as a gross violation of human rights, emphasizing that extrajudicial violence is entirely unacceptable and must be unequivocally condemned.

The governors expressed their deepest condolences to the families of the victims and all those affected by the tragic incident.

“We are deeply disturbed by the loss of innocent lives and the horrific manner in which these individuals were attacked,” the statement read.

“This appalling act undermines the rule of law and the very fabric of our society. It is imperative that the relevant authorities conduct a full and thorough investigation into this senseless act. The perpetrators must be identified, arrested, and swiftly brought to justice.”

The Forum reaffirmed that all Nigerians, regardless of their region, should be able to travel freely and safely without fear of harassment, violence, or intimidation.

The governors urged the government and law enforcement agencies to take swift action to prevent such incidents from recurring while appealing for calm.