We need peace in N-Delta, NDDC begs monarchs, youths

NDDC

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has tasked royal fathers, youths and women leaders in the region to ensure peace in their respective communities, stating that the region needs peace to develop.

The Managing Director of NDDC, Chief Samuel Ogbuku, made the call in Port Harcourt, yesterday, during a training session for Community Leaders in Niger Delta, tagged “Inclusive Approach to Conflict Management and Transformative Dispute Resolution” organised by Department of Dispute and Conflict Resolution, DCR.

Ogbuku noted that the NDDC, as an interventionist agency, is more interested in the peace of the oil-rich region, adding that without peace, development cannot thrive in Niger Delta.

Ogbuku, while addressing the participants at the training, who were mainly royal fathers, youth leaders and women leaders, called for a stronger synergy among all stakeholders.