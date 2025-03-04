We haven’t resumed Voter Registration, replacement of PVCs — INEC

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA— The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has denied reports that it was about to recommence the Continuous Voter Registration, CVR, and replacement of lost Permanent Voters’ Cards, PVCs on May 27, 2025.

Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, disclosed this, yestersday, while reacting to the report.

He said: “The attention of INEC has been drawn to a misleading report making the rounds, that we will resume the Continuous Voter Registration CVR and replacement of lost Permanent Voters’ Cards PVCs on May 27, 2025.

“The report is untrue. The commission has not announced any resumption date for the CVR. We appeal to the public to disregard the false narrative.”