We got ₦77K, but it’s barely enough — NYSC members react as FG finally pays increased allowance

ABUJA – The Federal Government has begun disbursing the new ₦77,000 monthly allowance to members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) after months of delays following its approval in September 2024.

Corps members across various states have confirmed receiving the increased stipend, though reports indicate that payments are being made in phases, leaving some still awaiting disbursement.

NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu, reaffirmed this development during an interaction with corps members in Abuja, assuring them that all payments would be completed.

Similarly, Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, addressed the issue on Channels Television’s Politics Today, confirming that the disbursement process had been finalized, paving the way for payments to commence.

Corps members in Kwara, Kano, and Yobe have reported receiving their allowances, with indications that 2024 Batch A Stream 2 members were prioritized in the initial phase.

‘It’s Not Enough’

While many corps members acknowledge that the raise was long overdue, some argue that ₦77,000 remains insufficient given the rising cost of living.

A corps member in Kwara State, Adepoju, noted, “Yes, the scheme has commenced ₦77,000. [The increase is] long overdue.”

Similarly, Nkiruka, serving in Kano State, confirmed, “Yes, the increase was long overdue, and I have received the ₦77,000 allowance.”

Ibrahim Tunde also verified the payment, saying, “Yes, the Federal Government has begun disbursing the newly approved ₦77,000 monthly allowance to corps members across the country.”

Some corps members reacted with humor and gratitude. Esther Eric joked, “DG for president! Thank you, Sir. We are grateful. ₦77k well received. Make I go price land.”

However, others raised concerns over the real value of the increase.

Stella Abiodun remarked: “Yes, corps members have started receiving ₦77k. While this isn’t exactly worth celebrating—because, let’s be honest, ₦77k barely covers anything in today’s economy—it proves one thing: they are listening.”

She added: “This is why we must keep demanding what we rightfully deserve instead of sitting back, hoping these politicians will magically change or step down. Pressure works, and if we can make them increase this allowance, we can push for even bigger changes. The question is, will we keep the momentum or go back to silence?”

Despite the progress, uncertainties remain regarding full disbursement, as many corps members are still waiting for their turn to receive the increased allowance.