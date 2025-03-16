We didn’t borrow to accomplish achievements in 3 years – Gov Soludo 

Soludo

Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has said that his administration achieved significant progress in infrastructure and human capital development in three years without borrowing money.

Soludo made the disclosure on Sunday during a thanksgiving Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Awka, ahead of the celebrations marking his third anniversary in office on March 17.

He said: “I express my gratitude to the Almighty God because it is a journey ordained by God. Tomorrow, March 17, we will be three years in office.

“Three years ago, we applied for this job and you employed us based on trust. Looking back on the promises we made, it is fair to say so far, so good.

“We have commissioned over 750 kilometers of roads, with more than 400km already completed. Additionally, we have recruited over 8,000 teachers and rehabilitated public schools to enhance the education sector.

“We achieved remarkable progress in youth empowerment, agriculture, security, and the health sector. Today, Anambra is leading in health in Nigeria.

“We have done all these without borrowing one kobo in three years.

The governor said his goal was to transform the state into the Dubai, Taiwan, and Silicon Valley of Africa, leveraging its abundant resources and exceptional human capital.

“We still have one more year left in this tenure, and I want to assure you that we will continue working diligently every single day to fulfill the promises we made to you.

“So far, we are on track to laying the foundations for realising the Anambra of our dreams,” he said.

Soludo thanked residents for their support and prayers.

Earlier in his sermon, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah, said that serving as a governor, senator, or bishop is a sacred contract with both God and the electorate.

According to him, it is a form of stewardship, where one is entrusted with duties that demand accountability to the people and adherence to personal principles.

Kukah praised Gov. Soludo for his accomplishments over the past three years and for his expression of gratitude to God.

“I’m from Kaduna State, but I must admit I’m jealous of the progress in Anambra. You have consistently had governors who leave their unique mark in terms of good governance.

“Anambra is a state with great men and women like Cardinal Francis Arinze, late Chinua Achebe, Chimamanda Adichie, late Dr Alex Ekwueme and many others. And I’m happy that Gov. Soludo is consolidating on the gains.

“I have seen some of the projects by Gov. Soludo and I commend him. These are projects that will improve the quality of life of the people.

“I pray that your agenda for securing the people, for education, health, women and youth empowerment will be achieved by God’s Grace for the betterment of the people,” Kukah said.

Vanguard News