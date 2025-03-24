We arrested 557 murder suspects, rescued 324 kidnapped victims – Police

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigeria Police Force said on Monday that its operatives arrested 557 suspects for murder incidents across the country in February 2025, noting that another 286 suspects were arrested across the nation in February rape and defilement of minors.

Disclosing that a total of 324 kidnapped victims abducted by criminal gangs were rescued during the period, the Police said 335 kidnapping suspects were arrested.

A statement from Force headquarters said, “602 armed robbery suspects, 215 suspects connected with the unlawful possession of prohibited firearms, 276 suspected cultists were arrested while 333 various firearms, 6422 ammunition of multiple calibres were recovered.

“The Force was also able to recover 200 stolen vehicles.”

Giving details of the arrests, Force PRO, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi said, On 11/3/2025 at about 18.30hrs operatives of IRT en route to Edo state on special duty at Oshara Ganden, a boundary between Kogi and Edo states ran into an ambush by kidnappers.

“The operatives employed their operational prowess to overpower the armed to-the-teeth kidnappers, arrested eight of them and recovered from them 1 AK 47 rifle with 29 rounds of ammunition, one new Israeli pump action rifle with four rounds of cartridges, two pump action with seven rounds of cartridges, a single barrel with two cartridges and two operational motorcycles.

“On 27/1/2025, acting on credible intelligence, IRT operatives arrested Yakubu Musa, 30 years old, from Lungu Dankade Soba LGA Kaduna, and Usman Musa, 25 years old, from Poko Ikara LGA Kaduna State, for their involvement in kidnapping and cattle rustling within Soba and Ikara regions, Kaduna State.

“The suspects confessed to their involvement in a series of kidnappings. Recovered from their possession were three AK-47 rifles and 19 rounds of live ammunition used for their operations.

“On 21/01/2025, at approximately 11.00 hours, Abubakar Lawan, 24 years old, Isiaku Abdullahi, 35 years old, and Abbas Maisaude, 26 years old, all males from Dogorawa Zaria and Makarfi Kaduna State, were apprehended in connection with criminal conspiracy, unlawful possession of firearms, and kidnapping.

“The suspects confessed to a series of kidnapping incidents within Rijana, Lambata, Dandume, and Ugama in Kaduna and Niger States, respectively.

“Operatives are currently making efforts to apprehend other members of the gang. Recovered from the suspects were one AK-49 rifle, two AK-47 rifles, and 28 rounds of live ammunition.

“These achievements underscore the unwavering resolve and dedication of the Nigeria Police Force in fulfilling its primary duty of protecting lives and property.

‘The Force reaffirms its commitment to this goal and assures the public that no effort will be spared in maintaining law and order.

“To the good people of Nigeria, we urge you to continue to support the Police Force by providing timely and accurate information, as your collaboration is vital in our fight against crime.

“To those who choose a life of crime, hear this warning: the Nigeria Police Force is determined to bring you to justice.

“We will relentlessly pursue you, dismantle your networks, and ensure you face the full consequences of the law.

“There is no haven for criminals in Nigeria.”