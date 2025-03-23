WACCIMA, PANDEF, Lee Engineering, others laud Vanguard’s Conference in Warri

By Jimitota Onoyume

The management of Vanguard Newspaper has been praised for choosing the twin cities of Warri and Uvwie in Delta State as the venue for its recently concluded two-day conference and exhibition.

The event was organized in collaboration with the Delta State Government and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) in Effurun.

The Chairman of the Warri Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (WACCIMA), Prince Anthony Okoh, urged Vanguard to bring more of its programs to the oil-rich cities. He noted that such initiatives would help boost the business climate in the region.

Similarly, Mr. Jerry Azih, General Manager of Business Development and Relations at Lee Engineering Group and Allied Companies Limited, commended Vanguard for the initiative.

“We appreciate Vanguard for bringing this opportunity here. It’s not easy. Our operational base is here in Warri, though we have our head office in Lagos and other offices worldwide. Lee Engineering is a 100% indigenous company. We hope you will bring more of such events to Warri,” he said.

The Chairman of the Delta State chapter of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Prince Maikpobi Okareme, expressed his excitement about the event, emphasizing its value to the region. He urged Vanguard to continue organizing impactful programs, highlighting that a substantial portion of Nigeria’s oil and gas resources comes from the area.

One of the participants, Mr. Amechi Ogbitse Ogbonnia, shared his excitement about the program and echoed calls for Vanguard to host more events in the region.

A former President of WACCIMA, Chief Emma Avworo, also encouraged Vanguard to bring more educational programs to Warri.

“Vanguard is our paper. This is like giving back to your stronghold, your base,” he remarked.

Students from the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) who attended the conference described the event as highly educational, particularly in relation to local content and the oil and gas sector.

“The presentations and discussions were very enlightening. We are being trained for the oil and gas industry, and this conference gave us the opportunity to engage with industry discussions beyond our classrooms,” they said.

They further appreciated the insights provided on opportunities within the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), some of which they were previously unaware of.

“This program has expanded our knowledge about our rights in the sector. The papers presented and discussions held were very valuable. Vanguard should organize more of such programs in Warri—Warri no dey carry last!” they added.

Some participants recalled that the last time Vanguard hosted an event in Warri was over a decade ago at the Government House Annex. They urged the media house not to be discouraged by past incidents, particularly the attempted sabotage by militants under the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND).

“Vanguard should not be discouraged by that unfortunate incident, which was condemned by every true son and daughter of this region. It does not define us. We welcome positive and educational programs like this. More events should be brought to Warri,” they stated.