Adolphus Wabara

By Steve Oko

A pressure group known as PDP Frontiers for Change and Progress has described “the purported expulsion” of the Chairman, Board of Trustees, BoT, of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Adolphus Wabara, by the Former Acting Spokesman of the party in Abia State, Elder Abraham Amah, as “a joke taken too far.”

The pressure group, in a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Mr. Emeka Yellow Ikpegbu, dismissed the action as “a futile hatchet job by desperate political hirelings with a seared conscience.”

This is coming barely 24 hours after Amah, “who is laying claims to the chairmanship of the PDP in Abia,” announced Wabara’s expulsion from the party for alleged anti-party.

Amah and his group suspended the BoT Chairman last month for alleged complimentary remarks on Gov Alex Otti of the Labour Party in October 2023.

But the PDP group condemned Amah for the purported expulsion, which, according to it, “does not hold water because Amah and his group of entertainers lack the legitimacy to expel or even suspend the BoT Chairman.”

The group noted that “there is a pending court injunction restraining Amah and his group from taking any action against Senator Wabara,” adding that the purported expulsion violated the court order.

“ This matter is already in court, and if Amah and his co-travelers are serious, let them meet the BoT Chairman in court and stop entertaining themselves in the media.”

The group said that “Wabara is so preoccupied with the restoration and revival of the PDP that he does not have time for attention seekers like Amah and his crew of comedians.”

According to the statement, “Amah is not the PDP Chairman in Abia State because the purported congress that brought him was a violation of a valid court order.”

The statement further stated that ” the Abia State chapter of the PDP has no leadership at the moment until a valid congress is conducted.”

Therefore, it urged the PDP faithful and members of the public to ignore the so-called expulsion of the BoT Chairman by a group of jobbers seeking unnecessary attention. “

The statement further stated that the former Senate President was not perturbed by the antics of his detractors and enemies of progress, who see him as a stumbling block to their evil agenda to destroy the PDP.

It said that Senator Wabara had become the target of APC agents in the PDP because of his uncompromising posture in the crisis rocking the Rivers State chapter of the party and the tussle over the position of the PDP National Secretary.

Recalling that the National Working Committee, NWC, of the PDP had already, in a swift reaction, declared the earlier suspension of Wabara “by this same anti-democratic forces, null and void,” the group said, “The latest action is yet another exercise in futility.”

The statement read in part: “Our attention has been drawn to a poor script by anti-democratic forces masquerading as Abia PDP State Working Committee members where they claimed to have expelled the BoT Chairman of our great party for alleged anti-party. We are not surprised at this shameless dance by these characters and their paymasters, knowing their antecedents.

“A dissect of the said expulsion letter reveals the real intent and motive of their hatchet job: Just get rid of Senator Wabara as BoT Chairman of PDP, and appoint an Acting BoT Chairman.

“Then, the fundamental question they did not answer in their obsession to remove Wabara at all cost is: How can they expel a BoT Chairman they did not appoint nor have the powers to appoint?

“Now that their job has ended with the purported expulsion of Senator Wabara, I hope they will proceed on retirement. They should no longer expect further payments from their sponsors because their mission is accomplished.

“But if they have any modicum of conscience left, they should juxtapose the alleged sin of Senator Wabara and the activities of their paymasters who are appointees of the ruling All Progressives Congress. Which one is more anti-party? — Commending a Governor for awarding a strategic road project in one home state and open endorsement of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu of the APC for a second term in office as shamelessly championed by their paymasters who claim to be in PDP but working for the APC?

“These hypocrites and APC moles in PDP should first suspend and expel their paymasters who are in bed with the APC before looking for others to sanction. Their hypocrisy has again exposed them for who they really are: ‘Food is ready politicians willing to sell their birthright for a pot of porridge.

“Conversely, if honest remarks have become a crime, why has APC not charged President Tinubu for anti-party for praising Gov. Peter Mbah of the PDP over his developmental strides in Enugu? Or why has the same APC they are working for not calling for the head of the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio when he commended the same Gov. Alex Otti recently in Umuahia?”

“The fact remains that no amount of blackmail or distraction will deter Senator Wabara-led BoT, PDP Governors and all the progressives in the party in their avowed determination to rescue and reposition PDP for greatness ahead of 2027.

“Their refusal to sell PDP to political merchants and their agents bent on foisting one-party state on Nigeria is the genesis of all the crisis in the PDP. PDP members are solidly behind the BoT Chairman and his colleagues, as well as our Governors and other progressives, in their patriotic efforts to give Nigeria a better alternative in 2027”.

Vanguard News