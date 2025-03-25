Vote buying hurting Nigeria’s democracy – Pro- democracy group

— Asks INEC, EFCC to monitor political parties’ campaign funds

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A pro-democracy group, Social Mobilisation Project (SMP) has raised the alarm that the incidences of vote buying by political parties are capable of destroying the country’s democracy

Addressing newsmen in Akure, it’s convener, Comrade (Prof) Fashoranbaku Akin Olusoga, said that ” for several decades now, especially in the last

twenty years, democracy has been bastardized and subverted as a result of poor democratic culture and other vices that have desecrated the nation’s electoral system.

Olusoga lamented that the conduct of free, fair, and credible elections has remained elusive and problematic in the country since her independence in 1960.

According to him “The act of vote-buying has never been abated but rather aggravated year in and year out.

” The political class and moneybags in Nigeria have hijacked this process, thereby leading to the imposition of candidates with questionable characters through several unlawful means.

He stressed that “The main goal of vote-buying is to ensure electoral victory at all costs. A vote is literally “bought” or “sold,” depending on whether one adopts the perspective of the candidate or the voter. The act of vote buying is an auction in which the voter sells his or her vote to the highest bidder.

” As far back as the 1950s, vote-buying and rigging have been identified as major

characteristics of elections in Nigeria.

” The tragic outcome is that political parties in Nigeria today do not articulate any concrete program during campaigns on how to take the country out of the woods.

” Political parties have spent billions of naira not merely on campaigns but in outright bribery and buying votes.

Speaking on its effect on electoral process and democracy, the group described vote buying as ” illegal, criminal, and therefore unconstitutional

” Vote-buying promotes the primacy of money in politics to the detriment of merit, ideology, and free and fair competitive political competition.

” The character and quality of

persons seeking mandates are not questioned and worrying too; this does not feature in national discourse. In addition, there has been a disappearance from political praxis and debates on ideas and issues affecting the populace.

“Re-cycling of politicians who deliberately entrenched themselves in office, grossly incompetent and outright unproductive to the nation’s political process, with obvious implications that such individuals are only concerned with personal projects and primitive

accumulation of wealth.

” In this case, the work towards the development of democracy is not

given attention.

“Vote buying obstructs the consolidation of democracy in Nigeria because of the ultra-privatization of the transition project by moneybags and political instability due to recurring electoral and political violence amongst political groups.This instability weakens the national economy.

“Vote buying promotes elitist politics and weakens popular participation. Only persons with resources get access to political offices in Nigeria.

” The political parties that bought votes monopolized power to the exclusion of financially weak parties. They become new sets of autocrats in the political process.

“Vote buying unduly raises the cost of elections, thereby shutting out contestants with little finances and promoting political corruption.

“When victory is purchased rather than won fairly, it obviously leads to State capture. What happens after State capture can best beimagined.

“This implies that vote buying can trigger corruption by politicians after

manipulating themselves into power.

Olusoga added that “This is because they would want to recoup the money

expended during the electioneering process. This can lead to the abuse of state resources.

“Vote trading equally has the tendency to perpetuate bad governance.

“For every vote traded, there are many people who would suffer the unintended consequences when the traded votes make the difference between winning and losing in the election.

The group asked both the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to develop “a strategic collaborative framework for effective monitoring of political parties’ campaign funds in order to effectively curb electoral fraud, including vote-buying.

It equally tasked the Civil society groups to advocate and apply pressure for police and other law enforcement agencies to arrest, investigate, and diligently prosecute those involved

in the act of vote trading.

The group added that ” it is time for the organized private and public sector workers to contest the political space with the capitalist ruling class.