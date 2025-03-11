Video: Tanker explosion triggers massive fire on Otedola Bridge in Lagos

LAGOS—A massive fire engulfed Otedola Bridge on Tuesday following a tanker explosion, causing widespread panic among motorists and commuters in the area.



Eyewitnesses reported that the explosion occurred around 8 p.m. following a tanker accident, which ignited a fire that spread rapidly.

Videos from the scene, shared by netizens on X, show thick smoke billowing into the sky.

Currently happening at Otedola bridge 💔 pic.twitter.com/pgSIjQVSZx — Daniel (@dgroove96) March 11, 2025

Speaking on the incident, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed that LASEMA’s Tiger Response Team is on the scene working to bring the situation under control.

He added that the road has been cordoned off, urging motorists to take alternative routes.