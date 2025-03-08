Video: Soludo confronts preacher using loudspeaker in Anambra market

Gov Soludo

By Henry Oduah

Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo has warned against roadside preachers using loudspeakers in public spaces, particularly markets, accusing them of causing noise pollution and disturbing residents.

Soludo declared that anyone caught violating the noise pollution order would face a ₦500,000 fine.

A viral video circulating on social media on Saturday captures the governor confronting an unidentified roadside preacher at a market, instructing him to stop disrupting traders with his preaching.

He advised the preacher to either conduct sermons in a church or rent an open space, emphasising that those interested in listening would seek him out.

Addressing traders at what is believed to be Ochanja Market in Onitsha, Soludo stated: “If you want to preach the word of God, go to your church. You are causing noise pollution here. You cannot come to a marketplace and disturb everyone.

“If you want to preach, go to a church. Those who want to listen will come to you; you cannot force people in the market to hear your message.

“This is a marketplace, not a church. You are violating the law. You cannot take over a public space and turn it into a church. Otherwise, you will be charged for using this space.

“You will pay ₦500,000 because we cannot allow this. We have banned loudspeakers in markets due to noise pollution, which affects people’s eardrums. You cannot force people to listen to your preaching. We are cracking down on fake pastors and prophets in Anambra.”