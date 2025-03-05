Video: Natasha submits sexual harassment petition against Akpabio in Senate

Credit: AIT News

By Henry Umoru & Ayobami Okerinde

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan on Wednesday formally submitted a petition to the Senate, accusing Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment.

Speaking under Order 40 of the Senate Rules monitored by Vanguard live, Akpoti-Uduaghan stated that she had previously made the allegations during an interview on a national broadcast television station but was now officially presenting them before the Senate.

Akpabio, in response, directed her to proceed with the submission.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Petitions Senate President Akpabio Over Sexual Harassment, Abuse of Office pic.twitter.com/qKVaIUt6UD — Africa Independent Television (@AIT_Online) March 5, 2025

Her petition submission came hours after rival protests erupted at the National Assembly, with her supporters calling for Akpabio’s resignation, while a pro-Akpabio group dismissed the allegations.

Monguno, Bamidele tackles Natasha’s petition

However, confusion arose when the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Mohammed Monguno (APC, Borno North), raised Order 40 of the Senate Standing Orders, stating that the matter could not be entertained or referred to the Ethics Committee on the grounds that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and the wife of the Senate President, Mrs Ekaette Akpabio, were in court and the issue was sub judice. He further argued that, in line with the Order, the petition could not be taken because Senator Natasha signed it.

Also opposing the petition’s referral to the Ethics Committee was the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), who aligned with the Chief Whip’s position and advised that the Senators hold a closed-door session.

Senator Bamidele stopped at 12:31, but Akpabio ruled that the house would proceed with the business of the day due to visitors in the gallery witnessing the proceedings.

Recall that a heated confrontation erupted during the Senate plenary session last penultimate Thursday when Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan protested the reassignment of her seat by Senate President Godswill Akpabio. Tension rose as she arrived to find her seat reassigned and her nameplate removed.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, raising her voice in protest, demanded an explanation for what she perceived as an unjustified move.