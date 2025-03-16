Video: Moment Baba Tee, Ijoba Lande meet first time after wife saga

Nigerian entertainers Ijoba Lande and Baba Tee have met, reconciling differences physically for the first time since their public fallout over Ijoba Lande’s estranged wife, Darasimi.

As seen in a footage making rounds on social media, the two men were captured sharing a heartfelt hug, marking the end of their public fallout.

Baba Tee appeared to be offering an explanation, while Ijoba Lande, in a reassuring manner, signaled that the past was behind them before embracing him.

Though their words were inaudible, their body language conveyed a message of resolution.

Baba Tee has apologized to Lande in person after sleeping with his wife.

The reconciliation follows weeks of controversy during which Ijoba Lande accused his wife of infidelity, naming Baba Tee as one of those involved.

Initially, Baba Tee denied the allegations but later admitted to a brief encounter with Dara during a “Truth or Dare” game, for which he publicly apologised.

However, while peace has been restored between the two entertainers, the situation between Dara and Ijoba Lande remains unresolved.

Despite stating that he has forgiven his wife, the comedian has made it clear that he has no intention of accepting her back.

Vanguard News