File: Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

By Henry Umoru & Bayo Wahab

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has denied the sexual harassment allegation levied against him by his colleague, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

On Wednesday, March 5, 2025, Senator Natasha formally submitted a petition to the Senate, reinforcing her allegation against Akpabio.

Speaking under Order 40 of the Senate Rules, which Vanguard monitors live, the lawmaker representing Kogi Central stated that she had previously made the allegations during an interview on a national broadcast television station but was now officially presenting them before the Senate.

Responding to the petition, Akpabio said he has never attempted any sexual harassment against any woman.

To further disprove Senator Natasha’s claim, Akpabio said he has four daughters, adding while serving as governor of Akwa-Ibom State, he was honoured with “the most gender-friendly governor award.”

“I would like to state clearly that at no time did I ever attempt any sexual harassment on the said Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan or any other woman for that matter. I and my siblings were raised very well by my late single mother, who died in the year 2000.

“I also wish to state that I have four beautiful daughters. So at no time will I ever harass any woman and I have never done so.



“In addition, even as a state governor, I was awarded various awards, one of them was the one you wished to know, “the most gender-friendly governor in Nigeria.” I served between 2007 and 2015, to God be the glory,” Akpabio said.

The Senate President, therefore, urged the public and the media not to jump to conclusions and wait for the court verdict on the matter.

“I urge all Nigerians, particularly the media and members of the social media, to await the court decision and, please, do not jump to conclusions on matters of mere allegations,” he said.

Monguno, Bamidele tackles Natasha’s petition

However, confusion arose when the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Mohammed Monguno (APC, Borno North), raised Order 40 of the Senate Standing Orders, stating that the matter could not be entertained or referred to the Ethics Committee on the grounds that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and the wife of the Senate President, Mrs Ekaette Akpabio, were in court and the issue was sub judice. He further argued that, in line with the Order, the petition could not be taken because Senator Natasha signed it.

Also opposing the petition’s referral to the Ethics Committee was the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), who aligned with the Chief Whip’s position and advised that the Senators hold a closed-door session.

Senator Bamidele stopped at 12:31, but Akpabio ruled that the house would proceed with the business of the day due to visitors in the gallery witnessing the proceedings.

Recall that a heated confrontation erupted during the Senate plenary session last penultimate Thursday when Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan protested the reassignment of her seat by Senate President Godswill Akpabio. Tension rose as she arrived to find her seat reassigned and her nameplate removed.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, raising her voice in protest, demanded an explanation for what she perceived as an unjustified move.

