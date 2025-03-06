Vanguard’s award ‘ll spur me to do more  —Gov Oyebanji

Gov Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State.

…Says Ekiti devt runs on transparency, accountability

By Dapo Akinrefon

ADO-EKITI— GOVERNOR Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, yesterday, said being nominated as Vanguard Newspapers Best Governor’s Award (on Good Governance) would further spur him to work harder.

Governor Oyebanji said this when a delegation from Vanguard newspapers, led by the Deputy Editor, Mr Adekunle Adekoya presented him with the letter of nomination.

Also on the team were the Sunday Editor, Wale Akinola; Regional Editor, South-West, Dayo Johnson; Dapo Akinrefon, Deputy Regional Editor, (South-West) and Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ekiti State Correspondent.

The governor said the state is able to make remarkable and worthwhile achievements in the critical sectors of the economy because the government is being run on the principles of transparency and accountability.

He identified continuity in governance as one major factor that has helped the state to develop more rapidly under his watch, stressing that projects like the Ekiti Knowledge Zone, the Ekiti Agro-allied International Cargo Airport and the Agric Processing Zone are projects started by the immediate past administration of Dr Kayode Fayemi, which his government completed for the benefit of the people.

He also said the reforms introduced by President Bola Tinubu have also ceded more fund to the states, adding that the development has helped in the actualization of many projects and programmes of his government.

Speaking further, Governor Oyebanji said the revitalised Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort is government’s first attempt in PPP arrangement, adding that it’s success has redefined tourism development in the state and has emboldened the government to enter into more PPP arrangements to revitalize other tourism sites, starting with Arinta Water Fall in Ipole-Iloro.

He also revealed that government was already negotiating with some investors in the sector to establish games village and zoological garden between the two tourism sites.

Oyebanji said: “On behalf of myself and my team, we express gratitude and appreciation to the board of Editors for counting us worthy for this award. This award coming from a credible organisation like Vanguard Newspaper, to me, is exciting. I have looked at the trajectory of Vanguard over time and I see that it’s one of the most serious-minded newspapers in the country. They are objective, highly professional and they have survived the storm in the industry and that speaks to resilience of the management.”

Earlier, Deputy Editor of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr Adekunle Adekoya, said Governor Oyebanji earned the Best Governor Award on good governance due to the significant development his government had undertaken across various sectors in the state. This he said came after reviewing the public space to identify leaders of government that are impacting on the people that elected them.

He stated that Ekiti has been on the radar of the Board of Editors of the newspaper through the lens of the six pillar of the administration which had helped to deliver on the dividends of democracy with particular interest on improved connectivity index of good roads network through conscientious, deliberate and intentional efforts.