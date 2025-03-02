Use Ramadan to promote unity, cohesion – Damagum urges Muslims

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO – The Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Amb. Iliya Umar Damagum, has called on Muslims to use the holy month of Ramadan to foster political cohesion and national unity.

Damagum made this appeal on Saturday in his Ramadan message marking the commencement of the 2025 fasting period, observed by Muslim faithful worldwide.

In a statement released through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Malam Yusuf Dingyadi, he urged Muslims to dedicate themselves to prayers and supplications for peace and national development.

He emphasized the need for political stability and unity, particularly as Nigeria faces security and developmental challenges that threaten the nation’s progress.

“Nigeria needs political stability and unity now more than ever, as we confront issues that pose serious challenges to our survival as a nation,” Damagum stated.

He also encouraged wealthy Nigerians to extend their generosity beyond their immediate families, reaching out to those in need.

Furthermore, he urged Nigerians to emulate the lifestyle of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), highlighting the importance of generosity and compassion, especially during Ramadan.