US condemns killing of Kaduna Catholic priest

Okechukwu

By Henry Oduah

The United States Mission in Nigeria has expressed deep distress over the killing of Reverend Father Sylvester Okechukwu in Kaduna State.

Okechukwu, who was abducted on Tuesday, was later found dead. He served as the pastor of St. Mary Catholic Church in Tachira, Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan confirmed his death on Wednesday.

In a statement on its X account on Friday, the US Mission condemned the killing and extended condolences to the priest’s family, congregation and community, describing the loss as immeasurable.

“The US Mission is distressed by the brutal and senseless killing of Reverend Father Sylvester Okechukwu in Kaduna State, Nigeria,” the statement read.

“We strongly condemn this horrific act of violence. We extend our deepest condolences to the family, congregation, and community of Father Okechukwu, who have suffered an immeasurable loss.”

The mission urged Nigerian authorities to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.