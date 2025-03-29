Uromi 16: Recover victims’ bodies within 14 days, Northern elders tell Tinubu, Okpebholo

….vow to seek justice if nothing’s done

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Northern Elders Forum, yesterday, gave 14 days ultimatum to Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okoebholo and the people of the state to recover the bodies of the 16 travellers killed in Uromi, Edo State.

This was one of the demands made by NEF in a statement signed by the Spokesperson, NEF, Prof Abubakar Jika Jiddere, where the Forum expressed pain and anger over the attack and gruesome killing of the 16 travelers.

The statement read in part, “The Northern Elders Forum (NEF), has received the shocking, sad, and deeply disturbing news of the barbaric, extra-judicial, and cowardly killing of innocent Northern hunters who were returning home to celebrate the end of Ramadan and Eid Kabir Sallah festival with their families in Uromi, Edo State. This heinous act is totally unacceptable, and we condemn it in the strongest terms.

“The North has tolerated numerous such animalistic and cannibalistic acts of recklessness from some Southern part of Nigeria in the past. This must come to an end. The North will take stringent action in response to this inhumane attack on its peace-loving people.

“Consequently, the NEF hereby demands the following immediate actions from the authorities in Edo State and the Federal Government:

The swift recovery of the bodies of the victims and their dignified transfer to their families for an honorable and befitting burial in accordance with their respective faiths.

“The arrest and trial of all individuals responsible for the attack and the brutal killings of the innocent travellers. The NEF demands a public prosecution of the perpetrators and those that aided the crime to ensure full transparency and accountability.

“The due payment of compensation to the families of the victims, in line with the prescribed standards of their respective faiths.

“An unreserved apology from the people and authorities of Edo State, with a commitment to ensuring that such barbaric behavior never occurs again.

“An unreserved apology from the Edo State Government to the North for this heinous attack on its people. The punishment of the perpetrators must be witnessed by the public to serve as a deterrent to any such future acts of violence.

“Deadline for compliance:

The NEF demands that the Edo State Government and the Federal Government take concrete and visible steps to fulfill these demands within fourteen (14) days from the date of this release. Failure to do so will compel the North to take all necessary actions to seek justice for her people and the North.

“The Federal Government must ensure that justice is served to the victims and their families to preserve peace, stability, and the peaceful coexistence of all Nigerians.

“Finally, the NEF calls on the families of the victims and the good people of Northern Nigeria to remain calm and patient as we pursue this matter responsibly with the necessary agencies and authorities of the government.”