Uromi 16: Nigerians should feel safe in all regions – Oluwo

Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi

Shina Abubakar

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has condemned the brutal killings of 16 northerners in Uromi, Esan-North Local Government Area of Edo State, saying Nigerians should be protected in all parts of the country.

Vanguard reports that the victims, who were travelling on Thursday in a truck, were found in possession of 19 locally made firearms and claimed to be hunters. However, the vigilantes who caught them, skeptical of their claim, labelled them kidnappers, a situation which led to the lynching of the victims.

However, the Oluwo, while speaking on Sunday after Eid-el-Fitr prayer in Iwo, said Nigerians should be free to live anywhere in the country without fear of intimidation and harassment.

“I condemned the jungle justice on the Fulani hunters in all entirety. They are Nigerians, and Nigerians should be protected at all times, anywhere.

“Nigerians should be free to leave anywhere. Nigerians should be safe and secure regardless of ethnicity, religion, or tribe. Every Nigerian should be safe in Nigeria. An Ibo man should be able to live in the North and vice versa in peace without discrimination.

“This is what I’ve been preaching all the time. Any Sokoto man living in Iwo, I am there Sultan. The Sultan of Sokoto should be the Oluwo to any Iwo son living in Sokoto. A Kano man leaving in Iwo, I am his Emir while I’m the Awujale of any Ijebu man living in Iwo. This is our philosophy from the get-go. It’s about love and everybody accepting any Nigerian no matter the ethnicity or tribe. Nigeria is for Nigerians, and Nigerians should be safe to leave anywhere they choose to live.”

Oba Akanbi, while praying for Nigeria and President Bola Tinubu, called on Muslims to continue to imbibe the spirit of Ramadan and not go back to their bad vices.

His words, “I prayed for the blessing of Almighty Allah on Muslims all over the world. I pray for peace in this country. I also pray for more Wisdom and good health for President Bola Tinubu. I pray for Nigeria, Osun State, and Iwo land. May God bless us and let peace reign.

“People should always enliven the spirit of Ramadan all year round. It should not be only during the period of Ramadan alone that we will do good things. We should shun mischief, violence, and social vices. We must work to make this country a better place. During the month of Ramadan, people stay away from sins and we must continue that always”.

Vanguard News