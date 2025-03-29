Uromi 16: Arrest perpetrators of brutal killings now – Shinkafi urges IGP

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Northern leader, Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to immediately arrest those responsible for the brutal killing of 16 hunters in Uromi, Edo State.

The victims, who were travelling from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to Kano State for Sallah celebrations, were allegedly stopped by a vigilante group, set ablaze along with their vehicle, and left to die.

In a statement on Saturday, Shinkafi, Executive Director of the Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development (PAPSD), condemned the attack as barbaric, inhumane, and a grave violation of human rights.

He insisted that jungle justice has no place in a civilised society and urged security agencies to ensure the swift arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.

The statement reads: “We strongly condemn the brutal, senseless, and inhumane killing of 16 hunters who were travelling from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to Kano State for Sallah celebrations. This heinous act, carried out by a vigilante group in Uromi, Edo State, is unacceptable.

“The innocent citizens were stopped by the vigilantes and immediately set ablaze along with the Dangote truck they were travelling in. It is an act of unimaginable cruelty and sadism.

“Our hearts bled as we saw fellow compatriots burnt alive in a video circulating on social media, all for merely travelling home to celebrate Sallah with their families.

“Jungle justice has no place in a civilised society. Nigeria is not a banana republic; it is a nation governed by the rule of law.

“Section 41(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended, guarantees citizens the right to freedom of movement. The Constitution also provides the right to a fair hearing in a court of competent jurisdiction if an offence is allegedly committed.

“There is no justification for mob action, let alone setting fellow citizens ablaze and watching them die. Where is our common humanity? We must redefine our values as a people.

“Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution states that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government. We urge security agencies to ensure the protection of citizens wherever they are, particularly during festive periods that require travelling.

“We also call on the Inspector General of Police and relevant security agencies to apprehend the perpetrators of this atrocity and ensure they face the full weight of the law. This will serve as a deterrent to other criminal elements in the country.

“Furthermore, we urge the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly across the 36 states to enact laws that will curb mob killings in Nigeria.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the departed souls. May Almighty God console, comfort, and strengthen them in this time of grief.

“We also extend our condolences to the government and people of Kano State for the brutal murder of these compatriots.

“May the Lord Almighty forgive their shortcomings and grant them the highest peak of paradise.”