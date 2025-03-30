Uromi 16: Arewa group demands independent probe panel into brutal killing

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Arewa Grassroots Leaders Assembly (AGLA) has called on the Federal Government to launch an urgent investigation into the killing of 16 Northern Nigerians in Uromi, Edo State.

The group is demanding an independent probe panel to ensure transparency and accountability in the investigation.

In a statement signed by its National President, Hon. Onogu Collins Monday, and National Public Relations Secretary, Hon. Chief Joel Mahwash, AGLA condemned the attack, describing it as a heinous crime that must not go unpunished.

The group emphasized the need for swift action from security agencies to identify and prosecute those responsible while urging the government to implement measures that will prevent such incidents in the future.

The statement reads, “The killing of innocent citizens, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, is a blatant violation of their faith, fundamental human rights, and an affront to humanity.

“It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that justice is served without delay.

“We need an independent panel to oversee the investigation, ensuring transparency and accountability in the process.

“The government must implement concrete measures to prevent such incidents in the future, address the root causes of violence, and promote dialogue, understanding, and peace among all Nigerians.

“Political, religious, and traditional leaders must work together in fostering national unity and peaceful coexistence.

“Strengthening inter-community engagement and trust between different ethnic groups is crucial to reducing tensions and preventing future occurrences.

“The Federal Government must invest in intelligence gathering, community policing, and early warning systems to detect and prevent such violent incidents in the future.

“The affected families should know that AGLA stands in solidarity with them and will continue to advocate for justice.

“The Federal Government must provide necessary support to the victims’ families, including compensation and trauma counseling.”