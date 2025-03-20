Updated: 2 dead in another Abuja truck accident, as Wike covers medical bills

Wike

…Death Toll in Wednesday’s Explosion Rises to 10, 30 Suffer Burns

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The Federal Fire Service (FFS) on Thursday confirmed that two people lost their lives in another truck accident at Karu Bridge on the Abuja-Keffi Expressway—the same location where Wednesday’s deadly explosion occurred, now with a confirmed death toll of 10.

The Controller General of the Federal Fire Service, Engr. Jaji O. Abdulganiyu, who was at the scene, ensured that safety measures were enforced.

“During an inspection of the site, the team witnessed another accident firsthand—a trailer carrying fertilizer lost its brakes, overturning and blocking the highway. Sadly, two lives were lost on the spot, and several vehicles sustained damage.

“As the team alerted the nearest fire station for immediate response, another looming danger was identified—a fuel-laden tanker had begun spilling its contents amid other vehicles under the scorching sun. Acting swiftly, Federal Fire Service personnel applied foam compound to contain the spill and prevent a potential disaster,” the agency said in a statement.

Death Toll from Wednesday’s Explosion Rises to 10

In a related development, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Emergency Management Department (FEMD) confirmed that 10 people lost their lives in Wednesday’s truck explosion at Karu Bridge.

Head of Forecasting, Response, and Mitigation at FEMD, Mark Nyam, disclosed that:

Eight bodies were deposited at the Karu Hospital Morgue

One body was taken to Asokoro District Hospital Morgue

Another body was deposited at the National Hospital

Additionally, over 30 victims sustained varying degrees of burns, with some transferred to Gwagwalada Teaching Hospital, Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Keffi, and Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja for intensive care.

At least 10 vehicles were destroyed in the explosion.

FEMD’s Head of Public Affairs, Nkechi Isa, quoted Acting Director-General Engr. Abdulrahman Mohammed, urging motorists to adhere to traffic regulations.

“He cautioned against reckless driving, dangerous overtaking, and poor vehicle maintenance,” she added.

Wike to Cover Medical Bills of Survivors

Meanwhile, FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has sympathized with the victims and pledged to cover their medical bills.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, Wike described the accident as avoidable and extended condolences to the families of the deceased.

“When I heard about the accident, I immediately directed the Mandate Secretary on Health and Environment, Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, to ensure prompt treatment of the injured, which she did,” he said.

Dr. Fasawe was reportedly at Asokoro District Hospital overnight, personally assisting in the treatment of victims.

Wike urged road users, particularly heavy-duty vehicle drivers, to exercise caution and strictly adhere to speed limits. He also called on the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other relevant agencies to intensify enforcement of traffic regulations.