Unical has written my name in golden records – Wike

Wike

…says award will spur him to make more meaningful contributions

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said on Saturday that the University of Calabar (Unical) has written his name in its golden records.

Wike stated this in his speech after being conferred with an honorary degree in law by the university.

The conferment was held as part of activities to mark the 37th Convocation Ceremony and 50th anniversary celebration of the university

In his acceptance speech, the minister said the award will spur him to contribute even more meaningfully to the advancement of education, good governance and national development.

His words: “I am honoured by this recognition as the University of Calabar has written my name in its golden records and I accept it with great responsibility.

“As I receive this award, I am reminded of the enormous responsibility that comes with it. It is a charge to remain steadfast in my contribution to national development, upholding the ideals of excellence and inspiration to the next generation.

“I accept this honorary award with renewed vigour to contribute even more meaningfully to the advancement of education, good governance and national development.

“I embrace this moment with greater responsibility and pray the University continues to produce leaders and innovators who will shape a brighter future for Nigeria.”

The minister who appreciated the Visitor to the university, President Bola Tinubu, for his visionary leadership and commitment to the advancement of education in Nigeria, added that Tinubu ‘s Renewed Hope Agenda has injected new life into the university system through landmark interventions that have transformed the landscape of tertiary education in Nigeria.