Unical confers doctoral degree on Wike, Akpabio’s wife

UNICAL

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- UNIVERSITY of Calabar (Unical) has conferred on the wife of the President of the Senate, Ekaette Akpabio, with an honorary doctorate degree statement in Education Management.

The conferment yesterday was part of the activities to celebrate the university’s golden anniversary.

In a statement yesterday by the Special Assistant on Media/Communication to the President of the Senate, Anietie Ekong, the ceremony held at the main campus of the institution in Calabar, Cross River State also saw the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, awarded the honorary doctorate degree in Law.

Other awardees included Major General Moses Bisong Obi (retd) (Doctor of Peace and Conflict Studies) and Supreme Court Justice, Emmanuel Akomaye Obi (Doctor of Law).

In her acceptance speech after the conferment by the 15th Emir of Kano and Chancellor of the University, Aminu Ado Bayero, Mrs Akpabio thanked the Governing Council and Management of the University for finding her worthy of the honour.

Mrs Akpabio said, “I am happy to be honoured with this award from the prestigious University of Calabar that I have heard so much about from my dear husband, an alumnus of this great institution.

“I was wondering when I will join him as a great Malabress and that day has come and I am grateful to the University for this honour.”

Mrs Akpabio promised to work with other awardees especially the Minister of the FCT to provide infrastructural assistance to the university.

In a citation, the University extolled Mrs Akpabio for her philanthropic and humanitarian efforts towards uplifting the lives of women and the vulnerable of society through her non-governmental organisation, the Family Life Enhancement Initiative.

She was also recognised as a champion of women’s rights and as one who used her position as the First Lady of Akwa Ibom State to fight for the inclusion of more women in governance.

On his part, Wike said he was honoured to be among the award recipients. He extolled the Visitor of the University, President Bola Tinubu, for working tirelessly to promote tertiary education in the country.