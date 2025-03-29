UNESCO condemns killing of journalists in Ukraine

….Calls for Investigation

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Audrey Azoulay, has condemned the killing of journalists Alexander Fedorchak, Andrei Panov, and media worker Alexander Sirkeli in Luhansk, Eastern Ukraine.

Azoulay, in a statement recently, called for a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident, stressing the need for adherence to international humanitarian law.

Fedorchak, a correspondent for the Russian state newspaper Izvestia, and Panov, a cameraman for Zvezda, the official television channel of the Russian Armed Forces, were reportedly killed on March 24 when their vehicle was struck by a rocket.

Their driver, Sirkeli, also lost his life in the attack.

She said, “I condemn the killing of Alexander Fedorchak, Andrei Panov, and Alexander Sirkeli and call for a thorough and transparent investigation.

“I reiterate my call for the observance of international humanitarian law, including United Nations Security Council Resolution 2222 on the protection of journalists, media professionals, and associated personnel in situations of conflict, a status reaffirmed in the UN Pact for the Future,” she said.

UNESCO reaffirmed its commitment to the safety of journalists through global awareness campaigns, capacity-building initiatives, and the coordination of the implementation of the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity.