Unbundle EEDC now, Anambra electricity consumers tell FG

Electricity consumers in Anambra have demanded the unbundling of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), alleging the company’s inability to supply adequate electricity in the South East.

This is contained in a communique issued on Thursday in Awka by the Electricity Consumers Right Network (ECRN) after a meeting of the stakeholders in the state.

The communique was signed by Mr Osita Obi, National Coordinator, ECRN and Mr Emeka Ral, Secretary, ECRN.

“We the ECRN and concerned stakeholders rise to demand immediate attention to the perennial power supply challenges plaguing the South East region,” they said in the communique.

The call for the unbundling of the EEDC is seen as a testament to the growing discontent among its customers.

The forum asserted that the lack of competition in the power supply sector had led to inefficiencies, unreliable services, and exploitation of consumers in the South East by EEDC.

“The EEDC’s monopoly on power supply has resulted in untold hardships for consumers, including erratic billing, inadequate supply, and poor customer service,” they said.

The stakeholders decried the supply of electricity metres by EEDC, saying that it was a clear conflict of interest.

“Supplying electricity metre by the EEDC is a clear conflict of interest; this amounts to allowing the company to be a judge in its own cause.

“We demand the immediate unbundling of the EEDC to promote competition, efficiency, and reliability in power supply.

“The establishment of independent power plants by the South East states to provides alternative sources of power and reduce reliance on the EEDC,” the group said.

They called for enactment of legislation to regulate electricity billing and ensure transparency and accountability in the power supply sector.

They also urged government to ensure cessation of EEDC’s metre supply right to an independent company to prevent conflicts of interest.

They warned that inability of the Federal Government and the states concerned to tackle the issues raised would result in civil disobedience.

“We call on the relevant authorities, including the South East states, National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), and the federal government, to take immediate action to address these demands.

“We urge consumers to rise up and assert their rights, demanding better services, transparency, and accountability from the power supply companies.

“Together we can create a brighter future for our region, powered by efficient, reliable, and affordable electricity,” they said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Emeka Eze, Director Cooperate Communication, EEDC, who promised to attend the meeting was absent.