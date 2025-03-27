Umo Eno named Nigeria’s Football-Friendly Gov of the Year, Godswill Akpabio Stadium wins Best Pitch Award

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has been honored with the Pitch Award as Nigeria’s Football-Friendly Governor of the Year 2024 in recognition of his administration’s commitment to sports development.

Additionally, the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, was named Best Pitch of the Year for its exceptional quality, standard, and maintenance, surpassing Lagos’ Mobolaji Johnson Stadium and Ogun State’s Remo Stars Stadium.

The awards were presented to Governor Umo Eno by the Commissioner for Sports, Hon. Paul Bassey, during a ceremony at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Uyo, on Wednesday, March 26th.

The recognition highlights Akwa Ibom’s growing reputation as a hub for football excellence, hosting national and international matches at the world-class Godswill Akpabio Stadium.