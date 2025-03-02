Ukraine still ready to sign minerals deal with US – Zelensky

US President Donald Trump greets Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky as he arrives at the White House in Washington, DC, February 28, 2025. (Photo by Tierney L CROSS / AFP)

Ukraine is ready to sign a minerals deal with the United States (US), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told UK media on Sunday.

“The agreement that’s on the table will be signed if the parties are ready,” he told a late-night huddle with some UK media after a landmark summit in London.

The deal, which was supposed to be a step towards helping to end the conflict in Ukraine, fell through on Friday after a televised Oval Office clash with US President Donald Trump.

“It is our policy to continue what happened in the past, we’re constructive,” Zelensky said, quoted by the BBC.

“If we agreed to sign the minerals deal, we’re ready to sign it.”

Zelensky had travelled to Washington for a full White House visit on Friday to sign a US-Ukrainian deal for the joint exploitation of Ukraine’s vast mineral resources, as part of a post-war recovery in a US-brokered peace deal.

But in their Oval Office meeting, Trump berated Zelensky, telling him to be more “thankful” for US support in the three-year war and that without US assistance Ukraine would have been conquered by Russia.

“You’re either going to make a deal or we’re out,” Trump added. “And if we’re out, you’ll fight it out and I don’t think it’s going to be pretty.”

The US leader had previously said the proposed minerals deal would be “very fair”.

The proposal was to give Washington financial benefits for helping Ukraine in a truce, even if Trump has repeatedly refused to commit any US military force as a back-up to European troops who might act as peacekeepers.

After the heated exchange, Zelensky drove off in his motorcade shortly after having been asked to leave, without holding a planned joint press conference. The resources deal was left unsigned, the White House said.

Ukraine’s allies rallied around Zelensky on Sunday at a summit hosted by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer who said many European leaders had pledged to spend more on security and assemble a coalition to defend any truce.

French President Emmanuel Macron, flying back from the London summit, said in a newspaper interview that France and Britain wanted to propose a partial one-month truce with Russia.

Vanguard News