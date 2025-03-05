UK introduces mandatory Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) for travellers

European nationals can apply for a digital travel permit to enter the UK starting from Wednesday, in the latest step taken by Britain to digitise its borders.

The Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme — similar to the ESTA system in the United States — will be mandatory for European visitors from April, following its roll-out for US, Canadian and other visa-exempt nationals in January.

Starting from 1000 GMT on Wednesday, European nationals can apply for the pre-travel pass for short visits to Britain, which left the European Union in 2020.

They will need an ETA from April 2, 2025, in the last phase of the UK’s rollout of digital travel checks.

The scheme was first launched in 2023 for Qatar, before being extended to five regional Gulf neighbours.

In January, it was expanded to require nationals of around 50 more countries and territories, including Argentina, South Korea and New Zealand to obtain an ETA, after opening applications for them in November 2024.

Almost 1.1 million visitors were issued with ETAs before the end of 2024, according to the UK Home Office.

The ETA application currently costs £10 (12 euros, $12.70), but is set to increase to £16. It permits visits of up to six months, and is valid for two years.

Visitors can apply for an ETA through a smartphone app or UK government website, with “the vast majority of applications currently receiving a decision automatically in minutes”, the Home Office said in a statement.

The application involves collecting biographic and biometric data, as well as answering some background questions. If successful, the ETA is digitally linked to the applicant’s passport.

“By digitising the immigration system we are paving the way for a contactless UK border,” said Migration Minister Seema Malhotra.

“Expanding ETA worldwide cements our commitment to enhance security through technology and innovation.”

Flight passengers transiting airside without crossing the UK border are exempt from the scheme, after pressure from Heathrow which feared a loss of passenger footfall connecting through Europe’s busiest airport.

Almost 84 million passengers passed through Heathrow in 2024 — a third from the neighbouring EU.

Only Heathrow and Manchester airports have provisions for airside transit in the UK.

Visitors will need an ETA to transit through other busy airports like Gatwick and Stansted, which require international passengers to go through border security checks on landing.

ETA mirrors the ETIAS scheme for visa-exempt nationals travelling to 30 European countries, including France and Germany, which has been delayed and is not expected to start in the first half of 2025.

Vanguard News