UK court spares Nigerian man from deportation after claims he’s ‘demonically possessed’

A Nigerian man convicted of armed robbery and drug dealing has avoided deportation from the UK after a judge ruled he would be considered “possessed” in his home country, potentially placing him at risk.

The offender, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2011 for an armed robbery at a brothel.

Seven years later, he was jailed again for supplying crack cocaine.

Despite a deportation order issued in April 2014, he appealed on human rights grounds and remains in the UK a decade later.

His continued stay has been justified by concerns that his belief in possession, combined with inadequate mental health care in Nigeria, could endanger his well-being.

Having spent significant time in a secure mental health hospital, the man now lives in the community but is still considered a “high risk of serious harm” to the public, according to experts.

He is also reported to be addicted to crack cocaine.

Judge Stephen Smith ruled that a previous judge had made an “error of law” in assessing the case.

“We note the appellant’s recurring belief that his mental ill-health is a result of being possessed,” Smith stated as quoted by The Telegraph.

“We assess that him expressing this belief would increase the likelihood that others will see his illness as being a manifestation of possession.”

A report by Amnesty International presented during the appeal supported the argument that returning him to Nigeria could expose him to harmful societal attitudes.

“It is our assessment that on return to Nigeria [the appellant] is likely … to encounter widespread attitudes that confirm and amplify his belief in demonic forces and witchcraft as being at the root of his problems,” the report stated.

The report further warned of the “substantial risk of being identified as suffering from demonic forces and faces a resultant risk of being targeted as a result.”

A doctor’s evaluation found the man suffers from a “trauma-related disorder with psychotic features.”

His condition includes intrusive memories, nightmares, and a fixation on demonic forces “playing tricks with his mind.”

He also reported being unable to move upon waking, attributing it to demonic interference.

Desire for Rehabilitation

In court, the man expressed his wish to lead a crime-free life.

“I really want to stay away from crime. I don’t want to get into that predicament again … I want to live a normal life,” he said.

His key worker testified that he had been attending the gym five to six days a week and volunteering once a week.

However, concerns over the broader implications of the case have been raised.

Alp Mehmet, chairman of Migration Watch UK, questioned why the UK should be responsible for the man’s care.

“I think this is a worrying case and situation. Why should we as a country, be picking up the health problems of people from other countries who have committed serious crime?” he said.

“I appreciate this man has serious mental health issues, but why should it be the responsibility of Britain to solve them, fund them, and allow him to stay when he is a very serious criminal? It shows serious issues with the law.”

With the ruling in place, the case is now set for a new hearing.

Vanguard News