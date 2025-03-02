Udeogaranya hails Babangida’s statement on 1966 coup, calls for Igbo presidency in 2027

Charles Udo Udeogaranya

By Chioma Gabriel

A former APC presidential aspirant, Chief Charles Udo Udeogaranya, has commended General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd) for clarifying that the January 15, 1966, coup was not an Igbo-led conspiracy, stating that this revelation paves the way for an Igbo presidency in 2027.

In a press statement, Udeogaranya praised Babangida’s remarks as an “infallible statement of fact” that nullifies decades of misinformation against the Igbo people.

He noted that several prominent Nigerians, including Babangida and the late Justice Chukwudifu Oputa, have long affirmed this truth.

According to Udeogaranya, the false narratives surrounding the coup were deliberately fabricated to prevent the Igbo from assuming Nigeria’s highest office. He argued that after more than five decades without an Igbo president, Nigeria has suffered severe consequences, including economic decline and being labeled the “world headquarters of poverty” despite its vast resources.

Describing Babangida’s statement as a “scholarly work of art,” Udeogaranya expressed deep gratitude to the former military leader for publishing it at a crucial time to rescue Nigeria from what he termed a “chronic mal-leadership disease.”

The politician, a staunch Zikist, urged the country’s major political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to nominate Igbo candidates for the 2027 presidential election. He asserted that this would facilitate national healing and redirect Nigeria toward economic prosperity rather than a system driven by political favoritism.