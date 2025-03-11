UCL: Real Madrid face ‘very high pressure’ in Atletico clash, says Ancelotti

Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti said Real Madrid will face immense pressure in their Champions League last 16 second leg derby at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, but backed his players to rise to the occasion.

Champions Los Blancos hold a 2-1 first leg lead ahead of their visit to city rivals Atletico’s Metropolitano stadium.

The record 15-time winners boast a strong record against Atletico over the years in Europe, most notably beating them in the 2014 and 2016 finals.

“The motivation and the pressure will be very high,” Ancelotti told a reporters on Tuesday.

“We’re doing well, motivated like always in (the Champions League), it’s a hard game and we know it.

“We have the confidence to continue in this competition, which is a very special one.

“It will be an even game, decided by small details, that’s how (facing Atletico) has always been and it will be the same tomorrow.”

The Italian coach said if the tie comes down to a penalty shoot-out, his team’s mental strength will be more important than their technical ability.

“I’ve had players who shoot penalties very well but they didn’t have the right feeling going into a shoot-out,” explained Ancelotti.

“The mental aspect is more important than the technical side… I’ve won Champions Leagues with defenders who scored penalties.”

Ancelotti, who led AC Milan to glory as a coach in 2003 and 2007, before lifting the competition with Real Madrid in 2014, 2022 and 2024, also said he did not mind if one of his players does not want to take a spot kick.

“It’s not bad if someone says they don’t want to take one — you have to take the responsibility when you’re feeling right,” he added.

Last season Atletico Madrid fought back in the last 16 to beat Inter Milan on penalties after losing the first leg in Italy.

Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe missed penalties against Liverpool and Athletic Bilbao towards the end of 2024 during moments of low confidence, but has hit form since.

However he failed to score in the first leg against Atletico on a quiet night for the French superstar and came in for criticism.

“Kylian wants to score in, and win, every game,” said his compatriot, Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

“It’s wild to hear (people say) he has had difficult days because he didn’t score in a couple of games, if he scores tomorrow, everyone will say he’s an incredible player.

“Kylian doesn’t need advice from anyone, he’s happy, he’s scored a lot of goals and he will score a lot more.”