UBA, ICAN partner to drive innovation in finance, accounting

United Bank for Africa, UBA Plc, weekend, hosted the 60th president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, Chief Davidson C. S. Alaribe, in a meeting to foster collaboration and innovation between both institutions.

The meeting signalled a pivotal moment in the relationship between the two institutions, as they explored strategic partnerships to drive mutual growth and development in the financial and accounting sectors.

UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, who welcomed the ICAN President and his high-profile delegation, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership and assured that the bank was ready and willing to support the institution in its drive for excellence.

He said: “UBA is proud to be home to a significant number of ICAN members, whose expertise has been instrumental to our success as Africa’s global bank. This visit reaffirms our shared commitment to excellence and innovation.

“We are particularly excited about potential collaboration in the Graduate Management Accelerated Programme, GMAP, training initiatives, and other business opportunities that will create a win-win for both organisations.”

Alawuba, who was visibly excited at the corroboration between both organisations, said: “UBA is not just a financial powerhouse in Nigeria but a global leader with a strong presence across Africa and beyond.

‘’ICAN recognises the immense value UBA brings to the table, and we are excited to explore opportunities for collaboration in areas such as capacity building, professional development, and business expansion. This partnership will undoubtedly benefit our members and the broader financial ecosystem.”

The discussions also focussed on several key areas of collaboration in capacity building, joint training programmes to enhance the skills of accounting professionals and UBA staff, collaborating on initiatives to promote ethical standards, financial literacy, and best practices in accounting and finance and setting up a branch of ICAN at UBA House.

This historic meeting marks a significant milestone in the relationship between UBA and ICAN, two institutions committed to driving excellence and innovation in the financial and accounting professions.

Both parties expressed optimism about the future and pledged to work closely to achieve their shared goals.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, is the leading professional accounting body in Nigeria, established to regulate the practice of accountancy and promote excellence in the profession.

With over 50,000 members, ICAN is dedicated to advancing the science of accountancy and fostering ethical standards in the industry.

The ICAN delegation included the immediate past president, Mr. Oladele Nuraini Oladipo; council member, Dr. Oluseyi Oladimeji Olanrewaju; Honorary Treasurer; Mr. Biodun Adedeji, and Dr. Lanre Olasunkanmi, Registrar/Chief Executive of ICAN.