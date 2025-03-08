Twelve injured in Toronto pub shooting

At least 12 people were injured when masked gunmen indiscriminately opened fire at a pub in Toronto, Canadian police said Saturday, adding they were looking for three male suspects.

Police did not provide a motive for the attack, which took place late Friday in an eastern part of Canada’s largest city.

All of the victims were hospitalised but their lives were not in danger.

“Twelve injured, including six with gunshot wounds… Injuries non-life-threatening,” Toronto police said on X.

“Three male shooting suspects… Deploying all available resources to locate and arrest those responsible.”

The suspects were armed with an assault rifle and handguns, police told local media at the scene.

“They walked into the bar. They produced their guns, and they opened fire indiscriminately on the people sitting inside the bar,” police superintendent Paul MacIntyre said.

“The motive for this shooting right now remains unclear. We’re chasing down all leads,” he added, quoted by CTV news.

“Our investigation will tell us whether or not this pub was targeted for a particular reason.”

Local media reported the shooting occurred on the pub’s opening night.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said on X she was “deeply troubled” to hear reports of the shooting.

She added that the police chief had assured her “all necessary resources have been deployed”.