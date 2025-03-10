‘Truth or dare’ led to it — Baba Tee admits to sleeping with Lande’s wife

By Precious Osadebe

Popular Yoruba Nollywood actor, Babatunde Tayo, popularly known as Baba Tee, has admitted to having a ‘brief’ sexual encounter with Dara, the wife of comedian and skit maker Ganiyu Morufu, also known as Lande.

Baba Tee made the revelation during a live interview with socialite Esabod and several TikTok users on Sunday, contradicting his earlier denial of the allegation.

His admission comes after Lande accused his wife of infidelity, claiming she had been involved with at least 21 men in the entertainment industry, including Baba Tee. Lande had named Baba Tee in an Instagram post and a viral interview, prompting the actor to initially deny any involvement, even threatening legal action.

However, Baba Tee has now confessed that the affair took place during a “Truth or Dare” game while under the influence of alcohol. He stated that he was unaware Dara was Lande’s wife at the time, as she had been introduced to him as a content creator.

He said, “When Marygold and Dara came to my house. She (Marygold) claimed that she wanted me to be an MC for an upcoming programme of hers despite not telling me that she was coming with anyone. She introduced Dara as a content creator and not as Lande’s wife. They began to ask if I had a Qatar connection before the ‘Truth or Dare’ game suggestion came up.

“So immediately we began the game, Marygold went completely naked and was daring me consistently to Dara while she kept taking alcohol as a choice of not wanting to do the tasks that I demanded from her. Rather than throwing more ‘Truth’ to me, they were hurling ‘Dare’ at me.

“Marygold now dared Dara to let me have a ‘quick’ sexual intercourse with her and she (Dara) obliged. So, the reason I said I never slept with Lande’s wife was because Marygold never introduced her as that to me, she called her a content creator. I will not deny that I had a short sexual intercourse with her, it is the first time I am saying it. It is now that I discovered that it was a set-up by both of them to malign my personality.”

Baba Tee described the incident as a mistake, claiming he later realized it was a setup to tarnish his image.

Following his confession, Baba Tee issued a public apology to Lande on Facebook on Monday, writing, “I am deeply sorry from the bottom of my heart, brother, Lande. Deep how Dara became Lande’s wife without my knowledge…Hmmm. I fear women.”