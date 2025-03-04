Trump wants Canadian economy to ‘collapse’ – Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

President Donald Trump’s tariffs are aimed at forcing the “collapse” of Canada’s economy to make it “easier” for the United States to annex the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.

Asked about Trump’s motivations for imposing tariffs on all Canadian goods, Trudeau said the US president, who has spoken often of making Canada the 51st American state, “wants to see a collapse of the Canadian economy because that would it easier to annex us.”

Vanguard News