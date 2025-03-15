Trump proposes sweeping travel ban on 41 countries

Trump

US President Donald Trump is considering imposing sweeping travel restrictions on citizens from dozens of countries as part of a new ban, according to sources familiar with the matter and an internal memo seen by Reuters.

A U.S. official, speaking anonymously, noted that the list is subject to change and has not yet been approved by the administration, including U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The New York Times first reported on the list of affected countries.

On January 20, Trump issued an executive order requiring heightened security screening for foreigners seeking entry into the U.S. The order instructed cabinet members to submit by March 21 a list of countries for partial or full travel suspensions due to inadequate vetting processes.

The directive aligns with Trump’s broader immigration crackdown, which he initiated at the beginning of his second term. In an October 2023 speech, he previewed plans to restrict travel from Gaza, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, and other regions deemed security threats. The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

According to the memo, the proposed travel restrictions would affect 41 countries, divided into three categories:

Full visa suspension (10 countries): Afghanistan, Iran, Syria, Cuba, North Korea, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Venezuela, and Yemen.

Partial suspension on tourist, student, and some immigrant visas (5 countries): Eritrea, Haiti, Laos, Myanmar, and South Sudan.

Potential partial suspension if security concerns aren’t addressed (26 countries): Algeria, Angola, Belarus, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Lebanon, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Pakistan, Senegal, Tanzania, and Turkmenistan.