Trump believes Putin will ‘fulfill his part’ of Ukraine deal

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on March 18, 2025 shows President Donald Trump (L) on the phone on January 28, 2017 in Washington, and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (R) on the phone Moscow on December 27, 2023. The Kremlin said a highly-anticipated phone call between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will take place between 1300 GMT and 1500 GMT on March 18, 2025 and that the pair will discuss Ukraine and the “normalisation” of US-Russian ties. (Photo by Drew ANGERER and Gavriil GRIGOROV / various sources / AFP)

Donald Trump on Monday said he expects Russian President Vladimir Putin “to fulfill his part” of a deal to end the Ukraine war, after the US president voiced doubts over Moscow’s commitment.

“I think he’s going to live up to what he told me, and I think he’s going to fulfill his part of the deal now,” Trump told reporters in the White House.

Vanguard News