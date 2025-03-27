Truck crushes motorcyclist, student in Abia

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA— A motorcyclist and a student have been crushed to death by a truck in Amaekpu, along the Ohafia – Arochukwu highway, in Ohafia council area of Abia State.

Eyewitnesses told Vanguard that the accident occurred when the truck lost brakes and rammed into the motorcycle rider and the schoolboy, killing them on the spot.

The truck loaded with stones, was said to be speeding when it lost control, crushing the young boy, who was on his way to school, and the motorcyclist.

Vanguard gathered that the accident sparked outrage among the youth of Amaekpu community who set the truck on fire. However, the fire was immediately extinguished following the appeals of some elders of the community.

Some community residents asked the federal and Abia State governments to install speed breaks along the highway to prevent motorists from excessively speeding.

The corpses of the student and the motorcycle rider were still trapped under the truck while efforts were being made to convey them to the mortuary.

Security operatives, including the nearby 14 Brigade, Ohafia, have taken over the scene.

Efforts to get the reaction of the Police Public Relations Officer, Abia State Command, DSP Maureen Chinaka, were unsuccessful. As at the time of filing this report, she did not respond to a call or a text message placed on her handset.