Truck crushes 2 to death in Kano

By Bashir Bello

KANO – A tragic accident occured in Kano on Wednesday when a truck crushed two people to death along Airport Road.

Confirming the accident, the spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kano Command, CRC Abdullahi Labaran said the crash was caused by dangerous driving, involving a DAF truck (commercial) and a Jincheng motorcycle (private).

Labaran said the accident involved six persons resulting in two fatalities and one serious injury.

He said upon receiving the distress call, personnel from the Corps swung into action by evacuating the vehicle and corpses from the scene of the accident while the injured were transported to the hospital for medical attention.

According to him, “The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Kano Sector Command regrets to report a fatal road traffic crash that occurred today, Wednesday, 26th March 2025, at 0815 hours along Airport Road, Eldorado Cina Junction.

“The crash, caused by dangerous driving, involved a DAF truck (commercial) and a Jincheng motorcycle (private), resulting in two fatalities and one serious injury out of the six people involved (all male).

“FRSC operatives arrived at the scene within three minutes, promptly rescuing the injured victim to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, while the deceased were deposited at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital. The vehicles and recovered items were handed over to Gwagwarwa Police Division for further investigation.

“Motorists are urged to drive safely and obey traffic rules to prevent road crashes. The FRSC extends condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes the injured a quick recovery,” Labaran noted.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness, Dennis Peter said the incident led to the death of three persons.

Peter said the accident happened when the truck rammed into the motorcycle carrying the victims leading to the death of the three persons on the spot.